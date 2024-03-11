Russian student jailed for using pro-Ukraine wifi name

A Russian student has been jailed for 10 days for naming his wifi after a pro-Ukrainian slogan.

Oleg Tarasov was found guilty of spreading propaganda and the “public display of Nazi symbols” by a court in Moscow on Thursday.

Tarasov, a student at Moscow State University, had named his wifi network “Slava Ukraini!”, a popular anti-war slogan that translates to “Glory to Ukraine” in English.

He was arrested on Wednesday morning after a police officer reported the network to the authorities.

Police inspected his room within the university’s student accommodation and confiscated his router.