Heatwave: Smoke billows from Birmingham country park as wildfire continues to burn

Smoke was seen billowing over a Birmingham country park after a raging wildfire set alight.

After attempting to battle the fire for hours, the large park was seen smouldering and charred.

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue said the blaze covered 50,000 square metres of the Lickey Hills area, with efforts “hampered by heat, humidity and the terrain.”

The blaze led to 15 people, including four children, being evacuated from their homes.

Crews battled the fire overnight, as the UK recorded its hottest ever night during a severe heatwave.

