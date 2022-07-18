France firemen battle raging wildfires amid soaring heatwave

Firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires in Landiras, the south of France after burning through 10,500 hectares.

Plumes of black smoke filled the sky while firemen battled to extinguish the fire on July 17.

More than 12,200 people have been evacuated from the surrounding Gironde region since last week, as wildfires began to rage due to soaring temperatures and heatwaves.

European Union officials issued a warning last week that climate change was behind the extremely dry and hot summer so far on the continent, urging local authorities to brace themselves and residents for wildfires.

