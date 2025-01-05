Wes Streeting insists Labour ‘did protect winter fuel allowance’ for pensioners

Wes Streeting defended the decision on winter fuel payment claiming that Chancellor Rachel Reeves "did protect winter fuel allowance for the poorest pensioners".

Health Secretary told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News "There is the warm homes discount people should see if they're eligible for," he says.

"So in terms of protecting the poorest pensioners this winter, the government is taking action. Of course, that doesn't mean that getting rid of the winter fuel allowance for others has been a popular decision."

Mr Streeting says that, in the long run, people will hopefully thank the government for these decisions.