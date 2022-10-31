Coventry man follows and robs blind woman in broad daylight

A Coventry man followed a blind woman before pushing and robbing her in broad daylight on 15 March.

Steven Ball, 42, of Adelaide Street, stalked the woman, who is in her 40s, through the city centre before pouncing on her in an underpass on White Street.

Ball pushed the woman, grabbing her coat before going through her pockets and stealing £25.

Police arrested him after he was recognised by passers-by.

Ball pleaded guilty on 25 October and was sentenced two days later to three years in prison.

