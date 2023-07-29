Stranded woman and dog airlifted to safety from California’s Big Sur

A woman and her dog had to be airlifted to safety after becoming stranded on a cliff in California's Big Sur.

In a dramatic video shared by the California State Highway Patrol (CHP) Coastal Air Division, you can see the rescuers in a helicopter pulling the woman and her dog from Gamboa Point.

The roads and paths around Big Sur are treacherous but well-traveled. Rescuers attached her to a rescue line and then lifted them to safety.

It is currently unknown how the woman and her pet became stranded on the cliff. The CHP said both woman and the dog were unharmed in the incident.