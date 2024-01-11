‘Vile misogynistic comments’ putting women off sport, says Labour minister

“Vile, misogynistic comments” are putting women and girls off participating in sport, a Labour minister has said.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday (11 January), shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire said every sports organisation should have a strategy to tackle sexual harassment and abuse.

She added: “Unfortunately there’s been a spate in recent weeks of disgusting sexist, misogynistic abuse directed towards sports women just for being at the top of their game.”

It comes after sports minister Stuart Andrew condemned “dangerous” comments made by Joey Barton about female football commentators and pundits and said he will take the issue up with social media platforms.