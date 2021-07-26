A group of major European towns has been added to UNESCO’s highly prized World Heritage list for their “exceptional testimony to the European spa phenomenon” dating back from the 18th century to the 1930s.

The city of Bath received its second inscription for its international importance to spa culture and architecture.

Towns in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany and Italy were among those newly listed.

The World Heritage Committee said the group captured “the most fashionable, dynamic and international spa towns among the many hundreds that contributed” to the spa phenomenon.