Pro-Palestine protesters arrested on Yale campus after three-day encampment

At least 45 people, including students, have been arrested on Yale University’s campus during pro-Palestine protests on Monday.

The arrests came after nearly 200 protesters camped out on Beinecke Plaza for three days, urging the university to divest from military weapons manufacturers.

The student newspaper, Yale Daily News, reported that police officers warned of arrests if the encampment did not clear out before handcuffing and arresting people.

Yale University shuttle buses were used to remove those who were arrested.