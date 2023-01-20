A student who allegedly threw eggs at King Charles III during a visit to York has pleaded not guilty to threatening behaviour.

Patrick Thelwell appeared at York Magistrates’ Court charged with a Section 4 public order offence relating to the incident on 9 November 2022.

The King and Camilla, Queen Consort, were in the city to unveil a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Someone in the crowd, alleged to be 23-year-old Thelwell, threw four eggs, all of which missed the royals before they were ushered away after the incident.

