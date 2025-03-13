Zelensky warns partners not to let Putin ‘deceive’ them on ceasefire

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Ukraine’s partners not to let Russia and Vladimir Putin “deceive” them over a ceasefire.

The Ukraine president issued his warning in a video address on Wednesday evening (12 March).

It came following breakthrough talks between Ukrainian and US officials in Saudi Arabia, with Kyiv saying it was ready to accept a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

President Zelensky said: “The key factor is our partners’ ability to ensure Russia’s readiness not to deceive but to genuinely end the war.”