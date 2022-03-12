Zelensky says Russian troops ‘transitioned into new stage of terror’

Ukraine’s president claims Vladimir Putin’s “troops have transitioned into a new stage of terror” after the mayor of Melitopol was allegedly kidnapped by Russian troops.

“It’s clear this is a sign of weakness of the invaders,” Volodymyr Zelensky said following the alleged kidnapping.

“They have moved to a new stage of terror in which they are trying to physically eliminate representatives of Ukraine’s lawful local authorities.”

