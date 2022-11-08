Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

The CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification for Saudi Arabia has said that the massive afforestation campaign his company and the wider state have undertaken will have benefits for “everybody”.

Khaled Abdullah Alabdulkader said that climate change awareness has allowed “everybody to work together”.

“In the public sector, [at] the government level, NGOs and also [the] people themselves, even the children... everybody is concerned and willing to give hands to each other”, Mr Alabdulkader added.

