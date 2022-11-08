An exclusive look inside SGI 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

The Saudi Green Initiative conference is just days away, with the venue already open to visitors wanting to see the latest in green technology from the Middle East.

The forum will explore many climate topics across two days (11-12 November) including protecting Saudi Arabia’s natural world, and the action needed to turn back the clock on climate change.

Join Babita Sharma and The Independent as we explore everything the SGI 2022 dome has to offer.

Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.