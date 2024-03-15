Watch: Harry Redknapp’s ecstatic response to winning horse at Cheltenham races

Harry Redknapp was delighted after he saw his first Cheltenham Festival winner with Shakem Up’Arry on Thursday, 14 March.

The former manager’s horse found the scoresheet on a football-orientated day three, as Redknapp’s former rival Sir Alex Ferguson enjoyed a double earlier on the card.

Speaking after his victory, Redknapp told ITV he was “so happy it’s unbelievable.”

“I love every minute, I love the people, I love the racing. To have a winner at the Festival, my god, I can’t tell you,” he added.