Moment Alex Ferguson cheers and jumps for joy watching his Cheltenham horse win

Sir Alex Ferguson jumped for joy as he enjoyed a double win on day three of the races at Cheltenham Festival on Thursday, 14 March.

The former Manchester United boss had a spot in the winner’s enclosure as Paul Nicholls got off the mark for the week when Monmiral hunted down Kyntara in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, followed by Ryanair Chase victor Protektorat.

On his victory, a thrilled Ferguson said: "I've waited 20 years and now had two winners in 40 minutes.”