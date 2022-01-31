Christian Eriksen has signed for Brentford on a six-month deal, just seven months on from suffering a cardiac arrest.

The former Tottenham midfielder returns to the Premier League after he left Inter Milan by mutual consent in December.

The 29-year-old has been fitted with a implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device but was unable to continue his career in Italy due to Serie A rules.

Eriksen’s last appearance came at the Euro 2020 finals in June when the Denmark international collapsed on the pitch during the group stage match against Finland in Copenhagen.

