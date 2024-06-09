Bungling burglar caught hiding behind restaurant counter by police

A burglar has been jailed just three days after being arrested at the scene of two Sevenoaks break-ins.

Stephen Clark, 49, broke into two town centre restaurants within the space of 30 minutes but was quickly tracked down by Kent Police officers who found him hiding underneath a counter.

Clark targeted a venue in Dorset Street, and the Budare restaurant, between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday 31 May.

He forced the doors at both venues, damaging glass panels, frames, and locks in the process.

Officers attended the scene, where they found Clark hiding behind the counter in Budare.

He was charged with two counts of burglary and has since been sentenced to 12 months in prison.