Freed Israeli hostage Noa Argamani celebrates father’s birthday on her return

Noa Aragamani, one of the four rescued Israeli hostages, celebrated her father’s birthday after being reunited with her family.

The 26-year-old - who was held captive for 246 days - was moved to Ichilov medical centre in Tel Aviv, where her mother is treated for terminal brain cancer.

Staff brought a cake for Noa’s father, Yaakov, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday 8 June.

Israel carried out its largest hostage rescue operation since the latest war with Hamas began, taking four to safety out of central Gaza in a heavy air and ground assault.

At least 251 Palestinians, including children, were killed in the operation.