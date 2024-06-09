Police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv

Police in Israel’s city of Tel Aviv used water cannons on Saturday 8 June to disperse protesters at a rally against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

After a peaceful demonstration of thousands demanding new elections and a deal to release the hostages held in Gaza, protesters moved to another point of the city where mounted police officers and water cannons were used to disperse them.

Demonstrations against Mr Netanyahu are taking place weekly in Israel, with people demanding a different approach to the war.

International pressure is mounting on Israel to limit civilian bloodshed in its war in Gaza, which reached its eighth month on Friday.