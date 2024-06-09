Independent TV
Watch: Labour candidate parachutes into Normandy to raise money for British Legion
A Labour general election candidate has parachuted into Normandy to raise money for the Royal British Legion.
Bayo Alaba marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day by joining other veterans to land in the same drop zone that Second World War soldiers did in June 1944.
“This was my small homage to our forebears who gave everything for us on those beaches 80 years ago,” Mr Alaba wrote, sharing a video of his jump on social media on Sunday 9 June.
While the Labour candidate for Southend East and Rochford made the jump for charity, he was mocked by Conservative councillor Daniel Nelson.
Angela Rayner has since accused the Tories of smearing Mr Alaba.
00:30