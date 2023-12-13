‘He would be humbled’: Larry Doby’s son accepts posthumous Congressional Gold Medal

Major League Baseball player, civil rights activist, and World War II veteran Lawrence Eugene “Larry” Doby was posthumously awarded a Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, 13 December.

Doby was the first Black player to play in the American League in 1947, and the second Black baseball player to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era after Jackie Robinson.

“This means the world to my family... He would be extremely proud and humbled," Larry Doby Jr said during the ceremony after he held up the medal to loud applause.