Crowd chants ‘U-S-A’ as Donald Trump turns and waves at UFC 287 in Miami

Chants of “U-S-A” could be heard from the UFC 287 crowd on Saturday night (8 April) as Donald Trump turned and waved during a fight.

The former US president was in attendance at the event, hosted at the Miami-Dade Arena in Florida, and was spotted sitting in the front row next to Dana White and Mike Tyson.

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal also praised Trump after his defeat, describing him as the “greatest president in the history of the world”.

