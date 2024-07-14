Watch: England fans throw pints into air during Euro 2024 goal celebrations

England fans launched beer into the air as they celebrated Cole Palmer’s equaliser against Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The substitute fired a fine effort past Unai Simón from outside the box in the 73rd minute after good work from Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham to set him up.

Naturally, fans watching the game at Boxpark in London went wild, as did those watching from a fanzone in Newcastle.

Palmer’s finish made the score 1-1, levelling the final after Nico Williams gave Spain the lead moments after half-time.

Spain then re-took the lead with less than five minutes to play, with Mikel Oyarzabal sliding the ball past Jordan Pickford to win the final 2-1.