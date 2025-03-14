New England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts to Prince William’s royal seal of approval

New England manager Thomas Tuchel has responded to receiving the royal seal of approval from Prince William.

The Prince of Wales said he believes Tuchel is “exactly the right person”, for the England job, during an interview with The Sun.

His comments come after the FA received some criticism online for choosing a German to coach the national side over an English manager.

“ It makes me very proud,” Mr Tuchel told reporters at Wembley Stadium on Friday (14 March 14) at a news conference announcing his first squad of players for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.