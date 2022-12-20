Steve Borthwick succeeds Eddie Jones as England rugby head coach

Steve Borthwick has been confirmed as Eddie Jones's successor as the England rugby team's new head coach.

The former England international has taken the role on a five-year deal, joined by Kevin Sinfield as a defence coach.

They will be gearing up to lead the team into the Rugby World Cup and Six Nations in 2023.

Eddie Jones was sacked after seven years in the role following a review of the side’s dismal autumn results.

