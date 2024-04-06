Sarina Wiegman admits England’s draw with Sweden in Wembley qualifier ‘tough’

Sarina Wiegman admitted England's 1-1 draw with Sweden was "tough" and conceded she was “disappointed” with the Lionesses' start to their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign at Wembley on Friday, 5 April.

The defending champions held their lead until the 64th minute, when their concentration waned - allowing Fridolina Rolfo to nod Rosa Kafaji’s delivery past Mary Earps.

“Second half I thought the goal was really unnecessary. They scored because we gave away a throw-in... we weren’t able to take out the cross and they scored from that. That was disappointing," the England boss said.