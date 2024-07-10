Buckingham Palace’s brass band played iconic England anthem “Three Lions” ahead of the Euro 2024 semi-final clash with the Netherlands on Wednesday, 10 July.

“Wishing the best of luck to England in tonight’s game,” The Royal Family’s X/Twitter account captioned a video of the performance on the palace’s forecourt.

Should England beat the Netherlands team on Wednesday, they will face Spain in Berlin at 8pm on Sunday for a chance to become the first England men’s team to win a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

The brass band has previously honoured other significant events - such as marking Taylor Swift’s UK tour with a special rendition of one of her songs.