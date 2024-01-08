Thierry Henry detailed the moment he realised his football playing career was over during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

The Arsenal and France legend explained that he “was in pain every morning” towards the end of his career due to an Achilles problem and that he couldn’t even keep up and play with his young daughter.

“I wanted to run, but I couldn’t. I looked at her and said ‘Hey, you won’. I couldn’t chase her,” Henry revealed, discussing how he was trying to play a game of tag with his daughter.

“That’s when I knew I couldn’t handle the pain anymore.”

Henry also opened up about battling depression from a young age during the interview.