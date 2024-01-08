Thierry Henry opens up about battling depression from a young age

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Thierry Henry has suggested he “must have been in depression” throughout his career as he discussed his battles with mental health in football.

“I’m a human being, so I have feelings,” the Arsenal and France icon told The Diary of a CEO podcast, as he admitted he “adapted” to his struggles.

“Throughout my career and since I was born, I must have been in depression.”