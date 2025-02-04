Transfer deadline day round-up from The Independent's Miguel Delaney

Premier League clubs faced a frantic few hours on Monday night as transfer deadline day came to an end.

Last-minute January deals were finalised before the window slammed shut at 11pm.

The main saga of the window was resolved, with Marcus Rashford going to Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Mathys Tel performed a U-turn and was convinced to join Spurs after a chat with Ange Postecoglou after he seemingly turned down Tottenham last week.

The Independent Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney rounds up last night’s developments.