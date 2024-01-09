Gary Lineker pays tribute to ‘magnificent footballer’ Franz Beckenbauer

Gary Lineker has paid tribute to the “magnificent footballer” Franz Beckenbauer following his death.

The German legend, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, passed away on Sunday 7 January.

He was one of just three men – along with Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and France’s Didier Deschamps – to have won the World Cup as both a player and a manager.

Speaking to the BBC, Lineker described Beckenbauer as a “magnificent footballer” and “a lovely guy who had a real grace and charm about him”.

Following Beckenbauer’s death, Bobby Charlton’s tribute to him resurfaced.