Rubiales says he is ‘absolutely sure’ Hermoso gave kiss consent

Former Spanish soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales told a court on Tuesday, 11 February, that he asked Jenni Hermoso (February 11) if he could kiss her before doing so after their World Cup win in Australia in 2023.

The 47-year-old is accused of sexual assault and then attempting to coerce Hermoso - with the help of three other former soccer federation officials - into publicly saying the kiss on the lips had been consensual.

He denied the charges and said he was "absolutely sure" Hermoso gave him consent.

"I asked her: 'Can I give you a little kiss?' She said: 'all right.' That’s what happened," Rubiales told a Madrid court.

Hermoso has said the kiss was not consensual.