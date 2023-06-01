A Manchester United executive refused to pass Alessia Russo her Women’s Player of the Year trophy as it was "so heavy.”

John Shiels, chief executive of the Manchester United foundation, has apologised for comments he made on stage at Monday's ceremony (29 May).

"I am mortified by this and want to apologise to Alessia, her teammates, and anyone else offended," Mr Shiels said.

"I simply did not want her to drop it. However, on reflection, I can see why the comment has been misconstrued."

The England striker scored 10 goals in 20 Women's Super League games this season.