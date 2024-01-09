Watch Nike’s iconic “I am Tiger Woods” advert as the golf legend and sportswear giant part ways after a 27-year partnership.

Woods announced the news of the split on Monday 8 January in a statement posted to social media, thanking Nike for “so many amazing moments and memories”.

Perhaps the most famous of their golf commercials was produced in 1997 - and doesn’t even feature a single word from Woods himself.

Instead, the 30-second spot sees young golfers of various races, ethnicities and backgrounds uttering the simple words: “I’m Tiger Woods”.