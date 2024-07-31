French swimmer Leon Marchand secured his second gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday night (31 July) - much to the delight of the French commentary team.

The host nation’s poster boy completed an incredible comeback to win the 200m fly event, having trailed Hungary’s Kristof Milak going into the final leg.

But Marchand battled back to take gold - and smash the Olympic record in the process - sending the crowd inside the arena crazy.

After the epic conclusion, BBC Sport presenter Clare Balding revealed how colleagues on French television reacted to Marchand’s incredible swim.