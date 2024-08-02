Tom Daley opens up on parenting struggles during Olympic journey

Tom Daley has opened up on the struggles he has faced as a parent at the Paris Olympics.

In his fifth Games, the Team GB star, 30, and his teammate Noah Williams secured a silver medal in the men’s synchronised 10m dive.

Speaking after his success, Daley said that his two children inspired him to get back into the pool and compete in Paris, but admitted that it has been “incredibly tough”.

“It is really hard to be able to have two working parents and be able to have lots of time for your kids, and my husband has been so incredibly supportive,” he said, thanking Dustin Lance Black.