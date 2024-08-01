What’s in the Paris Olympics medal box?

Paris 2024 Olympics winners have been given a cardboard box as well as their medals.

The item is given to the athletes as they stand on the podium and have their awards placed around their neck.

Many viewers have been asking what is inside the box, which has a roll of paper peeking out of its window.

Team GB canoeist Adam Burgess, who secured a silver medal in the men’s canoe singles final on Monday, reveals what he was given in the mysterious box.