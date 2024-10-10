Rafael Nadal sends message to great tennis rivals in retirement announcement

Rafael Nadal sent a message to his great tennis rivals as he announced his retirement from professional tennis after next month’s Davis Cup.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who won 22 grand slam titles including 14 at the French Open, thanked the industry and his fellow players who he "spent many hours with... and lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

November’s Davis Cup finals on home soil in Malaga will be his final tournament.

Nadal, Wimbledon's champion in 2008 and 2010, described how difficult his last few years playing have been as he struggled with various injuries.

"In this life, everything has a beginning and an end," he added.