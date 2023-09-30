Watch: Rory Mcllroy caught on camera arguing in car park at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy was at centre of a furious row as emotions boiled over after the second day of the Ryder Cup golf competition in Rome.

McIlroy was filmed arguing in a car park and had to be held back by teammate Shane Lowry and another US caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, as he pointed furiously at someone off camera.

This comes after the Northern Irishman was visibly unhappy with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe lacava, who celebrated wildly towards European fans who had been teasing his player all day, and the two had tense words as they shook hands at the end of the round.