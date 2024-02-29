Watch: Virgil’s last WWE appearance before star’s death aged 61

Virgil fought with Ted DiBiase Jr in a tag team match against Big Show and Mark Feuerstein in his last-ever WWE appearance before he died aged 61.

The wrestling star, born Michael Jones, was pinned and lost the match, with DiBiase stuffing a $100 bill in his mouth and walking out on him.

A post on his Instagram account read: “There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it’s a rough day as our friend is gone.

“We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike.”