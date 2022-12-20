Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

Thousands gather for Argentina World Cup victory parade through Buenos Aires

02:43

Holly Patrick | 1671554507

Thousands gather for Argentina World Cup victory parade through Buenos Aires

Argentina’s national football team received a hero’s welcome as they took part in a victory parade through the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate their World Cup 2022 win.

The Argentine government declared a bank holiday on Tuesday, 19 December, for the whole country to “express their deepest joy for the national team.”

Lionel Messi and the international side arrived back in the capital city early on Tuesday, the captain beaming as he carried the World Cup trophy down the steps of the plane to a red carpet welcome.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

01:43

Moment Argentina squad return home after winning World Cup 2022

01:04

Messi not ready to retire from international football after World Cup win

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

00:31

Argentina players sing song insulting journalists after winning World Cup

Editor's Picks

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

02:55

Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world

More Editor's Picks

00:50

Toronto shooting: Five killed in Canada condo attack

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:10

War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground

News

01:39

Johnny Depp pledges to donate Amber Heard's $1m settlement to charity

01:31

Missing two-year-old located in woods after officers deploy drone with thermal camera

02:03

Chicago weather: Snowstorm on its way with potential 55mph wind gusts

02:47

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in second sex crimes trial

More News

00:20

‘Gate of the Exonerated’ unveiled, honouring wrongly-convicted Central Park Five

00:43

Thieves steal coins from children's charity fountain in Nottingham shopping centre

01:30

Pensioner convicted of 1975 rape and murder of teenager after 'one-in-a-billion DNA match'

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

US News

02:47

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in second sex crimes trial

00:20

‘Gate of the Exonerated’ unveiled, honouring wrongly-convicted Central Park Five

00:31

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard agree to settlement in defamation case

01:04

‘This can never happen again’: Jan 6 panel chair says ‘accountability’ is key for survival of US

More US News

01:23

January 6 chair says Trump ‘broke the faith’ of US elections in final session

01:43

Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight sends cabin into chaos

00:44

Brittney Griner shares her plans for future now she’s back on American soil

00:29

Single mother left homeless after two-bedroom house destroyed by Louisiana tornado

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

You Ask The Questions

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

07:58

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

07:54

Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions

07:05

What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions

06:42

What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

More On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

Climate

00:40

Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature

00:35

Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes

02:57

Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar

00:45

Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march

More Climate

00:43

Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day

02:04

Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

01:03

UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’

Decomplicated

04:02

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

01:08

Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club

01:03

Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress

00:47

Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it

01:46

Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch

More Premier League

00:50

Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte

01:02

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal

01:02

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

01:13

Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

Culture

01:47

Margaret Atwood fans praise author’s comments on Roe v Wade

02:24

Don Winslow: ‘History might record that Joe Biden saved democracy’

03:13

‘I could escape’: George RR Martin on how books shaped his childhood

03:17

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin

More Culture

01:35

Robert De Niro reportedly woke to find burglar swiping his Christmas presents

03:10

Human race suffering ‘moral injury’ over climate crisis, says Buddhist teacher Roshi Joan Halifax

02:11

Native American chef Freddie Bitsoie: ‘The US food industry is so careless’

01:41

Santa Fe Literary Festival attracts thousands in inaugural year

Binge or Bin

03:26

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin

03:17

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:27

Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’

More Binge or Bin

02:16

Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin

11:01

Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

07:49

The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:25

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

01:21

Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people

More Millennial Love

01:26

Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

01:21

Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work

Lifestyle

00:32

Adorable otter family 'skate' across frozen lake

00:44

Monkey the size of golf ball born at Newquay Zoo

01:07

Elon Musk changes Twitter poll voting policy after users opt to oust him as CEO

02:11

Gaffes, slaps and drunken mishaps: The top TV moments of 2022

More Lifestyle

01:10

Incredible footage shows plants 'breathing'

00:34

Dog rescued from car engine by off-duty police officers

01:32

Christmas shoppers cheer as trapped dog rescued from London store window

01:12

CNN presenter breaks down on air after announcing death of colleague Drew Griffin

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in