Thousands gather for Argentina World Cup victory parade through Buenos Aires

Argentina’s national football team received a hero’s welcome as they took part in a victory parade through the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate their World Cup 2022 win.

The Argentine government declared a bank holiday on Tuesday, 19 December, for the whole country to “express their deepest joy for the national team.”

Lionel Messi and the international side arrived back in the capital city early on Tuesday, the captain beaming as he carried the World Cup trophy down the steps of the plane to a red carpet welcome.

