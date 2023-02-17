Watch live as the Carmelitas party kicks off Rio carnival

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Carmelitas block party kicks off Rio de Janeiro as carnival festivities on Friday, 17 February.

The annual block party is a key part of the parade in Brazil, which is the biggest carnival in the world.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last two carnivals have been a reduced affair - with no block parties - but on Friday it returns in full capacity until 22 February.

Around 46 million people are expected to join in the revelry, according to Brazil’s federal government, and approximately 5 billion reais ($1bn) is expected to be brought in to its hospitality industry.

As well as Rio, festivities will also be held in Salvador, Recife, and Sao Paulo.

Aside from the block parties, the Sambadrome is a hotly-anticipated spectacle.

Rio’s top samba schools spend millions on hour-long parades, complete with intricate floats and costumes.

