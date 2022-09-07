‘Nature never forgives’: Ban Ki-moon echoes Pope Francis in urgent climate appeal

Ban Ki-moon, former UN secretary general, echoed the words of Pope Francis as he issued an urgent climate appeal in the wake of the devastating Pakistan flooding.

Speaking from Vienna, he told The Independent that the world must “listen to the warnings from nature”.

“Let me just tell you one story which I heard from Pope Francis three years ago,” Mr Ban said.

“He said that God always forgives. Human beings sometimes forgive. But nature never forgives. What inspiring words. We have to live harmoniously with our nature.

“This is a warning. So we have to listen very carefully and work together.”

