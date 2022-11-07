Independent TV
Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt
Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly landed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on 6 November, ahead of the Cop27 climate conference.
World leaders, including the UK prime minister and foreign secretary, are set to gather for a series of closed-door meetings on how to tackle the climate crisis.
A central issue for the conference will be the need to cut fossil fuels and greenhouse gases driving climate change, and what commitments countries will make to try and prevent a ‘catastrophic’ warming of 2.4 - 2.6C.
