Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt

Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly landed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on 6 November, ahead of the Cop27 climate conference.

World leaders, including the UK prime minister and foreign secretary, are set to gather for a series of closed-door meetings on how to tackle the climate crisis.

A central issue for the conference will be the need to cut fossil fuels and greenhouse gases driving climate change, and what commitments countries will make to try and prevent a ‘catastrophic’ warming of 2.4 - 2.6C.

Sign up to our newsletters.