Greenpeace activists block Shell port to ‘make climate polluters pay’

Greenpeace protesters on kayaks blocked access to the Shell import terminal in the Philippines in an attempt to stop the facility importing fossil fuels on Wednesday, 29 November.

Twenty-nine activists closed in on two jetties from different locations with the intention of disrupting operations.

A 12-metre long banner reading “Make Climate Polluters Pay” was unfurled on the Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior vessel.

Greenpeace said they are calling on the Philippines’ president Ferdinand Marcos Jr and world governments to make Shell and other fossil fuel companies pay for losses and damages experienced by impacted communities.