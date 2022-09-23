Rising sea levels threaten Cornish castle linked to King Arthur

Rising sea levels are threatening a Cornish castle steeped in British mythology, with a quickened pace in coastal erosion increasing the risk of it tumbling into the sea.

Tintagel Castle, known as the place of King Arthur’s conception, is one of several sites English Heritage is warning could be lost forever.

As the coastline is battered by rising sea levels, the heritage body has said the amount of land that has already been lost in recent years is "alarming."

English Heritage is hoping to raise £40,000 to help repair the damage caused by last winter’s storms.

Sign up for our newsletters.