Mount Fuji’s first snowcap of the season has arrived one month early.

Japan's 3,776m mountain was capped with white snow 25 days earlier than normal and 21 days earlier than last year.

Aerial footage captures the iconic mountain's symmetrical cone lightly dusted in fresh snow while its basaltic rock face remains clear.

A Kofu Local Meteorological Office staff member noticed a slightly blanketed white top in the early hours of this morning (September 7).

Local governments had received reports of snow on the summit since the day before, but clouds blocked meteorological observations from taking place.