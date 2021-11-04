Stunning time lapse footage shows the spectacular Northern Lights that was visible in Northern Scotland.

Britons were left astounded on Wednesday night as the Northern Lights put on a mesmerising display.

A time lapse of the amazing natural light show was captured in North Uist, Scotland.

Filmer Alasdair O’Dell said: “I feel so lucky to be able to able to witness it so close to home. The ability to capture and share the experience is a huge privilege.”

