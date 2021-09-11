The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed footage showing the formation of Super Typhoon Chanthu over the Philippine Sea on Friday, September 10.

Recorded by Japan’s Himawari-8 space station, the satellite imagery captures the intensity of Super Typhoon Chanthu, as NOAA recorded 165 mph winds, which are equivalent to a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane.

Chanthu is said to impact Taiwan on Saturday and Sunday, right after raging over the Philippines.

As a response to Chanthu’s forecasted arrival, Taiwan has issued a sea warning.